The New York Giants flirted with disaster late, but hold off Washington Football Team in Joe Judge’s first victory as a head coach.

It took until the middle of October, but Joe Judge got his first win as head coach on Sunday as the New York Giants defeated Washington Football Team 20-19.

It was an ugly win as once again the offense struggled and was outgained by Washington 337 to 240 in total yards. But it was a win nonetheless and it’s exactly what the Giants needed.

After Washington missed a field goal on their opening possession, the Giants scored the first points of the game as Graham Gano connected on a 33-yard field goal.

On Washington’s next offensive possession cornerback James Bradberry made the first big play of the game as he intercepted Kyle Allen and ran the ball back to the Washington 27-yard line.

Three plays later, Daniel Jones connected with Darius Slayton on a 23-yard touchdown to put Big Blue up 10-0.

This is Daniel Jones at his very best. Stands tall in the pocket and drops it in the bucket for Darius Slayton. Pretty #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/srHFQza8hZ — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) October 18, 2020

Washington would cut their deficit to 10-3 after Dustin Hopkins connected on a 35-yard field goal.

The Giants would respond on their next possession traveling 73 yards on eight plays that culminated on another Gano field goal this time from 20 yards out to go up 13-3.

Desperate to score points before the end of the first half, Washington traveled 70 yards on 13 plays culminating in a Kyle Allen five-yard touchdown pass to Logan Thomas leaving the game at 13-10 at the break.

The two defenses dominated the second half and the Washington defense picked off Jones in the end zone.

It's REALLY REALLY nice to have @KeFu11er back 📺 #WASvsNYG on FOX pic.twitter.com/jM1nBNUcyL — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 18, 2020

Washington would eventually tie the game at 13 on a Hopkins 28-yard field goal with 8:56 remaining in the game.

Following a Giants punt on their next possession, the defense made a game-changing play. Kyler Fackrell sacked Allen and forced a fumble that was recovered by Tae Crowder. But Mr. Irrelevant didn’t just recover the ball, he returned it 43 yards for a touchdown to put the Giants back in front 20-13 with 3:29 remaining in the game.

7th-round pick Tae Crowder just gave the Giants the play they needed. Big time scoop and score #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/AqOtqHV5bf — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) October 18, 2020

Surprisingly the Giants defense struggled on the next drive and allowed Washington to travel 75 yards on 10 plays that resulted in a Cam Sims 22-yard touchdown with 36 seconds remaining.

What a time to have your first TD‼️ 📺 #WASvsNYG on FOX pic.twitter.com/ZOg2KE7SFh — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 18, 2020

Everyone expected Washington to kick the extra point to tie the game. But in a bold move, head coach Ron Rivera elected to go for a two-point conversion. Allen attempted to connect with Terry McLaurin but the pass went incomplete as the Giants came away with their first win of the season.

As the saying goes, a win is a win, and this franchise desperately needed a win. Despite being 1-5 if the Cowboys lose to the Cardinals on Monday night, the Giants will find themselves only a game out of first place in the putrid NFC East.

