This past Sunday, it finally happened. The New York Giants finally won a ballgame in 2020. They ultimately ousted the division-rival Washington Football Team by a score of 20-19, aided by a late scoop-and-score from rookie inside linebacker Tae Crowder.

But the past is the past. The team must focus on the future, a time period that includes a crucial battle with the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field this Thursday night. And despite the fact that these two teams have a combined two wins, this game is huge for the NFC East standings. The Giants (1-5) and Eagles (1-4-1) are both one win behind the division-leading Dallas Cowboys (2-4).

While the Giants are coming off a much-needed victory over Washington, the Eagles are indeed favored to win this game, laying 4.5 points to the Giants. The spread is indeed interesting, but the total points mark is where the majority of my money would go.

ESNY and DraftKings Sportsbook are teaming up to give bettors the chance to lock in the Giants to knock off the Eagles at 3-to-1 (+300) odds to kick off Week 7 NFL action.

Hammer the Under

The total for this Week 7 matchup is currently 44.5 (per DraftKings Sportsbook) and I certainly would take the under.

The Giants enter this game as the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league, with the Jets the only ballclub worse than them in that category. Big Blue is currently scoring an average of 16.8 points per game, having put up a 13-point performance against the Bears and 9-point performances against both the 49ers and Rams.

Despite the fact that the Eagles defense hasn’t exactly been the strongest on the scoring front (23rd in the NFL with 29.2 points allowed per game), Daniel Jones, Jason Garrett, and the Giants offense will likely continue their woes on the road, given the compressed timeframe to prepare for this game.

The Eagles offense is additionally a weak scoring unit, putting up an average of 23.5 points (22nd in the league). This paired with a Giants defense that’s been relatively strong for much of the year should lead to a low-scoring performance from Philly.

Not to mention, the Eagles will not be fielding running back Miles Sanders or tight end Zach Ertz due to injury.

Abiding by the above information, I expect this to be a defensive battle that leads to a total score below 44.5 points.

Take the Giants with the Spread

This line has moved multiple times already this week, and we still have over 24 hours until kickoff. At this moment in time, the Eagles are 4.5-point favorites, and considering they’re dealing with a number of injuries, I believe the Giants will cover the spread.

That’s not to say the Giants will win the ballgame though. The Eagles have won each of their last seven meetings with the Giants and will always give their division rivals their best effort, which could lead to that streak continuing at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night. Nonetheless, most of the meetings between the pair of ballclubs are close, and if Philly wins in Week 7, it may only be by a field goal. For what it’s worth, Philly won by just six in one of the 2019 meetings and by three in one of the 2018 meetings.

Therefore, those who take the Giants with the 4.5-point spread may indeed be smiling once the clock hits triple-zero.

The Eagles Moneyline is Intriguing

As was mentioned before, I still expect the Eagles to emerge victoriously in this game given their recent history against the Giants. I anticipate the Giants blowing a massive opportunity when it comes to climbing the NFC East standings, which will return them to their losing ways.

The risk of taking the Eagles moneyline isn’t that significant either — a $235 bet to earn a profit of $100. Therefore, taking Philly to win isn’t such a horrible idea — particularly given the Eagles have beaten the Giants seven straight times and that Doug Pederson teams are 8-1 as a home favorite in division contests.

Giants vs. Eagles Betting Pick

Despite the Giants winning their first game of the year in Week 6, they’ll fail to efficiently carry that momentum over to Thursday night. Take them with the spread and hammer the under on the total points mark, but ultimately bet the Eagles -235 on the moneyline.

