Radio host Pat McAfee says a source tells him the New York Jets are tanking for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Take it with a grain of salt, but a source tells Pat McAfee that the front office of the New York Jets wants to tank with Trevor Lawrence. The Jets are out to an 0-6 start and have not come within two scores of winning a game this season. They are the only winless team left in the NFL.

The Jets look like a team that could go 0-16 for the third time ever, but are they actively tanking to try and snag Lawrence with the first-overall pick? Here’s what McAfee had to say about it.

“We had a source last week that told us, ‘Hey, they are trying to do what you are saying they are trying to do…Lose to get Trevor Lawrence.'”

McAfee clarifies that the players on the field are not trying to lose games, specifically mentioning Joe Flacco. That’s not what he’s talking about here. McAfee is referencing the front office setting the team up so that they can wind up with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

As McAfee points out, the Jets traded Steve McLendon within hours of the loss to the Miami Dolphins. This comes after the Gang Green released All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell. The fire sale is already starting and it’s going to heat up as the trade deadline approaches.

No front office would ever come out and admit that they are tanking for a draft pick. But if the Jets can bring in extra draft capital before the trade deadline and plan to build around Lawrence going forward. Although this is purely speculation, Sam Darnold could be on the trading block if the Jets are really committing to the tank.

Lawrence is one of the best quarterback prospects in years and he would be the guy to build around for the future. Nothing against Darnold, but if the Jets have an opportunity to draft Lawrence, they have to take it. No questions about it.

However, if the Jets hold onto Darnold and don’t have the chance to draft Lawrence, keeping Darnold has to be part of the conversation.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK $1,000 FREE BONUS BET NOW

WILLIAM HILL SPORTSBOOK $500 FREE BET BET NOW

POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK $250 DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW