Episode No. 42 of the Wide Right Podcast discusses some New York Giants injury news and previews Big Blue’s matchup with Washington.

At 0-5, the New York Giants desperately need a win this Sunday afternoon. Luckily, they’ll face the one team they may have a chance against in 2020 — the Washington Football Team.

And per usual, the Wide Right Podcast is back with a preview for our beloved listeners.

But before we talk about the game, we’ll discuss some injury-related news. Lorenzo Carter is out for the year after rupturing his Achilles tendon during the Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. With Oshane Ximines additionally on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, what will this mean for the Giants edge rusher unit moving forward?

Sterling Shepard is also still out with a turf toe injury, and it doesn’t seem like he’ll be returning for the Giants’ Week 6 matchup.

Heading into the weekend, it’s clear Giants-Washington isn’t exactly the game NFL fans are dying to see. But with the NFC East in a putrid state — the Cowboys are in first place at 2-3 — this meeting does mean a significant amount for the standings.

The Giants defense needs to step up and provide noteworthy pressure on quarterback Kyle Allen along with the struggling Washington offensive line. Will the unit get the job done even without Carter and Ximines?

