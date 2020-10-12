The New York Giants were dealt a major blow Sunday when Lorenzo Carter left the field. Now they know he won’t be coming back in 2020.

The New York Giants received devastating news Monday. Starting outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter is out for the remainder of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles.

After further testing and examination, Lorenzo Carter suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in yesterday’s game in Dallas. Carter will undergo surgery within the next few days to repair the injury. pic.twitter.com/9WQNxWhecV — New York Giants (@Giants) October 12, 2020

Carter had been in the middle of his best season to date. No, he wasn’t putting up sack numbers or really any pressure numbers either, but that’s not the whole story. Carter was flashing a strong presence in the running game and he was above-average as a cover linebacker.

He’s going to be replaced by Kyler Fackrell. The former Green Bay Packer has played well in his snaps so far this year. He even had a pick-six in Sunday’s game off a tipped pass. However, he’s really only good for one thing and that’s rushing the passer.

Fackrell leads the Giants in sacks with two. That said, his pressure numbers are abysmal. Fackrell only has four total pressures to this point in the season.

The Giants are hoping that Fackrell will return to his 2017 form, but that just doesn’t seem likely. Fackrell struggled mightily against the run for the majority of his career, but that’s starting to change in 2019. He has six tackles for loss in just five games and with more playing time coming, that would only be expected to improve.

The injury to Carter really shows the lack of depth that these Giants have at EDGE. Look for the Giants to target an EDGE rusher in 2021 no matter who’s in charge.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK $1,000 FREE BONUS BET NOW

WILLIAM HILL SPORTSBOOK $500 FREE BET BET NOW

POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK $250 DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW