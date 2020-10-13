Le’Veon Bell returned to the field for the New York Jets on Sunday, but he could reportedly be out of East Rutherford very soon.

There’s no denying Le’Veon Bell has experienced an imperfect tenure with the New York Jets, and now, it may apparently conclude quicker than people think.

According to a report from Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets are currently shopping their starting running back and are looking to move him “sooner rather than later.”

Bell returned to the field on Sunday after missing three weeks with a hamstring injury. In his first game since the season-opener, he only rushed for 60 yards on 13 carries and was additionally targeted in the passing game just once, further proving that head coach Adam Gase doesn’t maximize his fullest potential.

Bell then “liked” tweets questioning the Jets’ utilization of him in the loss to Arizona (or lack thereof).

Gase subsequently responded to the social media-related action on Monday.

Adam Gase on Le'Veon Bell's liked tweets concerning his usage on the field: "I hate that's the route we go with all this instead of just talking to me about it, but seems this is the way guys want to do it nowadays" pic.twitter.com/Q4ZYjGM4LB — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 12, 2020

Bell has been patient with the organization since agreeing to come to East Rutherford in 2019. Nonetheless, it seems his fuse is decreasing in length, and it’s only a matter of time before an ugly parting of ways potentially occurs.

According to sources close to Mehta, the Jets are seeking a late-round pick and possibly a player for Bell. It’s unclear what ballclubs they’ll speak to on the matter.

This year’s NFL trade deadline lands on Nov. 3.

Dealing Le’Veon would leave the Jets with longtime veteran Frank Gore, Ty Johnson, and rookie La’Mical Perine on the active roster, unless the team receives a back in the trade. Bell is signed through the 2022 season but possesses a potential out after this year.