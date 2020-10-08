Episode No. 40 of the Wide Right Podcast previews the upcoming Week 5 matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

The New York Giants enter Week 5 having yet to win a game in 2020. The Dallas Cowboys, however, aren’t doing too hot either, coming in with a record of 1-3 after losing two straight.

And luckily, the Wide Right Podcast is back to preview this very matchup.

Despite the fact that both organizations are struggling, this game is important for the NFC East standings. The Philadelphia Eagles lead the division at 1-2-1, so a win for either ballclub could really shake things up in what’s been a putrid division thus far in the 2020 campaign.

A notable matchup to pay attention to within this game will be the Cowboys offense against the Giants defense. Dallas is atop the league in both total offense and passing, and is third in scoring. The Giants defense, on the other hand, is coming off a solid game against the Rams in which the unit allowed just 240 yards of offense and 17 points.

At the moment, the Giants employ the fifth-best unit in terms of total defense and the sixth-best in terms of pass defense. Big Blue’s offense is still mightily struggling though, entering the week with an average of 11.8 points per contest. It’s a mark that sits at the bottom of the NFL and must improve the rest of the way.

The Giants and Cowboys kick off at AT&T Stadium at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

