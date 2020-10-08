The New York Giants offense is averaging an NFL-worst 11.8 points per game, but it may finally get on track against the Cowboys.

It’s been another rough start for the New York Giants. Not only are they 0-4 and sitting in the cellar of the NFC East, but they’re dead last in the NFL in points per game (11.8) and are the only team in the league to have yet to score 20 points in any game this season.

If there were ever a time for the Giants offense to finally break out of its funk, it’s this week. New York faces a Cowboys defense that’s giving up 36.5 points per game (the most in the NFL). The unit is additionally 30th in the league in total yards allowed per game.

As the saying goes, something has got to give. If the Giants offense can’t get on track this week, you have to wonder when or if it’ll be capable of doing so.

Outside of the offensive line, a group that’s been horrendous in run blocking, quarterback Daniel Jones has received the bulk of the blame for the Giants’ offensive woes.

Obviously not having Saquon Barkley tremendously hinders the unit’s development, but thus far, Jones hasn’t taken that next step in his second season. His turnovers are still an issue — he has seven on the year — and he often stares down receivers and doesn’t go through his progressions.

Nonetheless, Jones and the rest of the offense should feel confident that they can turn things around this week against arguably the worst defense in the league.

The 2019 first-round pick was recently asked if the Cowboys defense is the right unit to help this offense get on track, or if the offense will just get on track itself.

“I think we have to focus on us, and that’s certainly our mindset going in,” the second-year quarterback said. “We’ll look at what they do and understand their scheme, but it’s about how we prepare and what we do on offense going into the game.”

The Cowboys defense has shown it’s vulnerable against the pass — Dallas employs the 23rd-ranked pass defense, having allowed 258.0 yards per game through the air.

In the 17-9 loss to the Rams last Sunday, Jones and the offense took a more conservative approach. He threw several shallow crosses and other short passes en route to completing 23 of his 36 throws for 190 yards and one interception. But this is the week for Jones and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who’ll be making his return to Dallas, to be bold, daring, and take their chances downfield.

Darius Slayton, who’s been quiet the last three weeks, has the speed to get behind the Cowboys secondary. Thus, Jones needs to look his way often.

Sunday will be Jones’ 17th career start and he needs to start showing that he carries the potential to be the Giants quarterback for the next decade. Sunday will be a good barometer to see if the 23-year-old has what it takes to lead Big Blue into the future, as New York will look for its first win of the season and to end its six-game losing streak to Dallas.