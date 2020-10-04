Despite a solid effort by their defense, the New York Giants drop to 0-4 after losing 17-9 to the Los Angeles Rams.

On Sunday, the New York Giants put up a much better effort than many expected, especially on the defensive side of the ball. But in the end, it wasn’t enough — Big Blue fell to the Rams 17-9 to drop to 0-4.

Players and coaches aren’t big on moral victories especially considering the Giants are now 12-40 in their last 52 games. But at least the defense was aggressive, physical, and held the high-powered Rams offense to just 17 points and 240 total yards.

It’s just a shame the offense still hasn’t found its rhythm and has now failed to score a touchdown in two consecutive games.

The offense started out flat, having gone three-and-out on the opening possession of the game and losing nine yards in the process.

The Rams would be much more effective on their opening possession. They drove 65 yards on 12 plays, culminating with a two-yard touchdown run by tight end Gerald Everett.

First rushing touchdown of his career ✅@lightningstrk12 with the score, @BigCorbs73 with the spike! pic.twitter.com/40mW1GNV1R — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 4, 2020

Big Blue would have to punt on their next offensive possession, but on the Rams’ first play of their succeeding drive, Austin Johnson forced a fumble by Everett which was recovered by James Bradberry at the Los Angeles 34-yard line. The Giants were only able to travel 17 yards on their possession and had to settle for a Graham Gano 35-yard field goal to pull within four with 14:55 remaining in the second quarter.

Both teams would exchange field goals for the remainder of the quarter, as the Rams took a 10-6 lead at halftime. Two things were obvious heading into the locker room. One, this was going to be a more competitive game than people thought — the defense was shutting down the Rams offense. And two, the offensive line, once again, was unable to protect Daniel Jones — he was sacked four times in the first half.

There was no scoring in the third quarter; both defenses imposed their will and forced the offense into throwing short passes. The Giants would score early in the fourth quarter on another Gano field goal to cut the Rams’ lead to 10-9.

After shutting down the Rams offense for two quarters, Jared Goff connected with Cooper Kupp on a 55-yard touchdown to extend their lead to 17-9 with seven minutes remaining in the game.

Turnin' on the jets! 💨@CooperKupp takes it 55 yards for the touchdown! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZIPO8e80Uf — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 4, 2020

On their final drive of the game, the Giants drove the ball 62 yards on seven plays, highlighted by a spectacular 13-yard run from Jones. But then, on 2nd-and-5 from the Rams 18-yard line, Jones threw an interception to Darious Williams. The replay showed Jones could’ve ran for a first down, but he decided to take a chance and fit the ball in a tight window to Damion Ratley.

A postgame brawl then ensued involving Golden Tate and Jalen Ramsey, and both had to be pulled away by teammates. These two have had issues with one another dating back to an off-field incident from last year.

Next up for the Giants is their first divisional game of the year. They’ll take on the (1-3) Cowboys at AT&T Stadium next Sunday.