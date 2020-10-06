The Tampa Bay Rays are fighting an uphill battle against the New York Yankees after losing Game 1 on Monday night. Here’s how the odds stack up for Game 2 on Tuesday.

This Yankees vs. Rays betting preview will include odds, picks, and predictions for Game 2 of the ALDS.

The Yankees exploded for nine runs in Game 1 and touched up Blake Snell for four runs in five innings. Tyler Glasnow will get the ball in Game 2 against Deivi Garcia. The rookie will become the youngest pitcher to start a playoff game for the Bronx Bombers.

Expect both teams to tinker with their lineups in Game 2. The Yankees will likely change things up with the righty Glasnow and the Rays seem to change the lineup every single game no matter who is on the mound.

Yankees vs. Rays Game 2 Odds

Here are the current odds for Game 2 of the ALDS.

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Preview

We all know there’s bad blood between the Yankees and Rays that stretches back years. These are two teams that don’t like one another and that nearly resulted in a benches-clearing brawl earlier this year.

On the field, the Rays dominated the Yankees this season, but none of that matters in the postseason. Although the Rays beat the Yankees eight times in 10 opportunities in the regular season, they’re down 1-0 when it really matters.

Deivi Garcia Makes History

Manager Aaron Boone is making the surprising decision to go with rookie Deivi Garcia in Game 2. Garcia was up and down in his first six MLB starts, finishing with a 4.98 ERA on the season. Despite that pedestrian ERA, Garcia showed flashes of brilliance at times. In his first career start, he went six strong without allowing an earned run or a walk.

Starting against a tough lineup like Tampa Bay won’t be easy for the rookie, but he won’t have to deal with the typical atmosphere of a postseason game on Tuesday night. He’ll be in an empty ballpark on the other side of the country instead of in Tropicana Field in front of dozens of Rays fans.

There’s really no predicting how well Garcia will fare in his postseason debut. The good news for the Yankees is that Gerrit Cole put them ahead in the series and if Garcia does falter, New York can turn around with Masahiro Tanaka in Game 3.

Stan Diego

Giancarlo Stanton only played in 23 games this year due to injuries. The former NL MVP returned at the end of the year to ramp up for the postseason, however, it was still unclear if he would find his rhythm in time to make a difference in October.

Well, he figured it out.

Stanton’s grand slam in the ninth inning of Game 1 put a bow on the win and it was his third home run of the postseason. He’s homered in three consecutive games and although his average is sitting at .273, his OPS is at a ridiculous 1.491. The big fella is consistently putting together strong at-bats and working counts.

One more little wrinkle to Stanton’s ninth-inning grand slam in Game 1 is that the Yankees didn’t have to use Aroldis Chapman. With no off days in the series, he can’t pitch in every game. Winning a game without having to use Chapman could prove to be clutch over the course of the rest of the series.

Glasnow Looking To Answer

Make no mistake, Tyler Glasnow can go out to the mound and twirl a gem any day of the week. His ERA for the 2020 season was 4.08 and his career postseason ERA is 4.74, but the Yankees would be foolish to underestimate him.

Glasnow has a three-pitch mix, but he relies mostly on his four-seam fastball and his curveball. According to Brooks Baseball, he throws his four-seamer 64.45% of the time and his curveball 31.77% of pitches. His changeup is his third pitch, but he really loves to lean on his top two pitches.

The Yankees have had a ton of success against the breaking ball so far this postseason. And that’s not to say they are crushing hangers for home runs. It’s actually the opposite of that. The Bronx Bombers are doing a great job at laying off curveballs and sliders out of the zone.

If they can do the same to Glasnow and force him to throw his fastball for strikes, the Yankees could be on their way to a 2-0 series lead. This is the formula they’ve used against Shane Bieber, Carlos Carrasco, and Blake Snell. Is Glasnow next on the list?

Yankees vs. Rays Game 1 Prediction

The Yankees are rolling right now. They’ve put up 31 points in three games against three excellent pitchers. Look for that to continue against Glasnow in Game 2. The offense is locked in and we expect them to have another big game. They might need that with the inexperienced rookie on the mound.

Yankees vs. Rays Pick

Take the Yankees moneyline on this game considering the fact that they are slight underdogs. The over looks good as well. After all, the Yankees have scored more than eight runs by themselves in all three of their postseason games so far this year.

