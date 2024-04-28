New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is looking more and more like himself after a big series in Milwaukee. Rizzo slugged a pair of home runs over three games, including a big one on Sunday.

Rizzo’s two-run blast off of Brewers righty Janson Junk in the eighth inning was his fourth and final hit of the day, capping the Yankees’ 15-5 blowout win. Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe also homered for New York. In the series entire, Rizzo hit .538 and raised his batting average over 40 points in his last two games.

Statcast measured Rizzo’s milestone home run at 391 feet.

Anthony Rizzo has hit his 300th career home run! pic.twitter.com/gXBts67Zsk — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 28, 2024

The Yankees took two of three in Milwaukee and next have an important four-game set in Baltimore. They lead the rival Orioles by one game in the AL East.