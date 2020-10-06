Episode No. 39 of the Wide Right Podcast reacts to the New York Giants’ 17-9 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams.

For the first time since the 2017 campaign, the New York Giants have started the season 0-4. That’s right. Four consecutive losses, with the most recent coming against the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday.

And per usual, the Wide Right Podcast is back to react to the outcome of that very matchup.

The Giants came up short by a surprising score of 17-9. Many believed the Rams would torch Big Blue for 60 minutes, given the struggles in and around the Giants offense and also taking into consideration how the 49ers backups were so successful against New York’s defense.

While the offensive unit couldn’t find the end zone for the second consecutive game, the defense really came together and only allowed the Sean McVay-led Rams to conjure up 240 total yards of offense.

Blake Martinez stepped up in the loss and racked up a team-leading 13 total tackles. He’s now tied for second in the league with 43 combined tackles on the year.

On the other side of the ball, Daniel Jones didn’t play all too well, not finding the end zone through the air for the third consecutive week. He completed 23 of his 36 throws for 190 yards and one interception, with the pick sealing the deal for the Rams in the waning seconds of the game.

You can listen to episode No. 39 of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can additionally be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Google Play, and Google Podcasts.