Golden Tate and Jalen Ramsey have some strong feelings toward one another, and they certainly came to light this past Sunday.

The New York Giants dropped to 0-4 on Sunday, coming up short against the Rams by a score of 17-9. It was an impressive performance by Big Blue’s defense, but nonetheless, a defeat is a defeat, and the Giants remain at the bottom of a putrid NFC East.

But the headline-creating event is what occurred after the clock hit triple-zero.

When either team gathered to shake hands, Giants wide receiver Golden Tate and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey engaged in a physical altercation, and one that led to a brawl between the two ballclubs.

Following their game today, the Rams and Giants had a huge fight at midfield which included Golden Tate and Jalen Ramsey in the middle of it. pic.twitter.com/nq7A4Qphv1 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 4, 2020

Obviously, there’s relevant background information.

Ramsey used to date Tate’s sister, Breanna, and they actually have two daughters. Nonetheless, Ramsey broke off the relationship last summer while Breanna was pregnant, leading to a feud between Jalen and Golden, and thus, Sunday’s altercation.

Ramsey then reportedly was waiting for Tate outside the Giants locker room after the game (and brawl) concluded.

Head coach Joe Judge commented on the situation while speaking with reporters.

“Golden is a competitive guy,” Judge said, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “We talk to all of our players every week about different things. I’ll keep some of our conversations just between me and the players. We don’t want to have happen what happened at the end of the game. That’s not the way we want to be as a team.”

Tate and Ramsey’s paths crossed during the game as well. On a fourth-quarter pass to the veteran wide receiver, Ramsey squared up and executed a beautiful form tackle on Tate, a play that most certainly carried some emotion behind it.