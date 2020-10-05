The Giants are officially 0-4 after coming up short against the Rams this past Sunday. Nonetheless, the Giants are just a game out of first place in the NFC East, so a Week 5 win over the Cowboys could change everything.

The Giants are currently 9.5-point underdogs to the Cowboys in Week 5. The total-point mark is set at 54.5, while the moneyline has the Giants at +385 and the Cowboys at -400.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, CO

Get your FREE 1,000 bonus today!

GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000

FREE BONUS PLAY NOW!

Giants vs. Cowboys Week 5 Live Odds

Spread

Of course, the Giants enter as underdogs with a significantly wide spread, but how can you blame the oddsmakers? The Giants have yet to notch a victory this season, and if their offense doesn’t find any sort of consistent rhythm, it’s tough to imagine they’ll win a game for quite some time.

The Cowboys aren’t that great either, entering this matchup at 1-3 after losing 49-38 to the Browns in Week 4, but Dallas still employs more talent than the Giants do right now. They possess better receivers, a better quarterback, better running back, and simply speaking, an offense that’s capable of actually putting points up on the board. The Giants have scored just nine points in each of their last two games, relying on the leg of placekicker Graham Gano.

While this should be a low-scoring game, expect the Cowboys to potentially win and cover the spread, overpowering the Giants by at least 10 points.

Moneyline

Sure, this could be a winnable game for the Giants, considering it’s the worst team they’ve faced thus far on the year. But history may indeed repeat itself, and in recent memory, the Giants have had a number of issues when going up against their division rivals.

The Giants haven’t defeated the Cowboys since the 2016 campaign, having lost each of the last six meetings between the pair of teams. Dallas’ defense isn’t great whatsoever, but the Giants offense has had more issues than any other unit in the National Football League. Expect the offensive line to undergo a rough game against a DeMarcus Lawrence-led pass rush, which will lead to problems for Daniel Jones and this entire unit.

No, the Cowboys aren’t great, but they should pull away in the second half after a tightly-knit first two quarters, and ultimately win their second game of the year. Thus, take the -400 moneyline.

Total Points

In all honesty, I think taking the under in this game is the move to make.

This Giants offense can’t score a noteworthy number of points even if its life depended on it, and the unit hasn’t found the end zone since Week 2. Jones, on the other hand, hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since Week 1 when he tossed a pair of scores to second-year receiver Darius Slayton.

All in all, the Giants offense is dead last in scoring, averaging 11.8 points per game.

The Cowboys defense is last in points allowed per game, but shouldn’t have many issues containing a unit led by its former head coach in Jason Garrett.

As far as the Cowboys offense is concerned, yes, it employs a number of productive and talented weapons — Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, etc. Nonetheless, this Giants defense really came together against the Rams and proved it’s a unit that could have a ton of success in this league. Big Blue is in the top half of the league in points allowed per game, fifth in total defense, and sixth in passing defense.

After the incredible performance against the Rams, the momentum is on the Giants defense’s side, and expect the unit to continue its success against this Dallas squad.

Betting Trends

The Giants enter this game having been the underdogs in each of their four matchups thus far, and are 0-4 against the spread. Big Blue failed to win and cover against the Steelers, Bears, 49ers, and Rams, and it’s still unclear if they’ll be favored in any game during the 2020 campaign.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, are coming in as the favorites to emerge victoriously, and are 1-1 this year when favored. On Sunday, they’ll possess the opportunity to increase their total in that specific win column.

Giants vs. Cowboys Prop Bets

The player and team prop bets have yet to be released as of Monday.