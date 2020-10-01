Jamison Crowder is expected to suit up for the New York Jets on Thursday night after missing the last two games.

The New York Jets will reportedly return one of their top offensive weapons on Thursday night.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, wide receiver Jamison Crowder is expected to suit up for the team’s Week 4 matchup with the Denver Broncos. Crowder missed the last two games with a hamstring injury after suffering the setback in practice leading up to the Jets’ Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

#Jets WR Jamison Crowder, who missed two games with a hamstring injury, is expected to play tonight against the #Broncos, per source. Crowder won’t be 100%. But he’ll give it a go. LT Mekhi Becton (shoulder) isn’t expected to start, but likely will dress in case of emergency. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2020

Crowder will likely provide beneficial assistance for quarterback Sam Darnold and this Jets offense. In the season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills, the veteran wideout caught seven balls for 115 yards and one touchdown.

Darnold has certainly missed his top wideout, considering the third-year quarterback struggled in the two games in which Crowder was sidelined. In the losses to San Francisco and Indianapolis, Darnold respectively threw for just 179 and 168 yards.

Heading into Week 4, the Jets are 31st in passing, averaging just 175.3 yards per game through the air.

In additional injury news, rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton will possibly suit up on Thursday, but not start. Becton left the loss to the Colts this past Sunday with a shoulder injury and could be an emergency reinforcement option. This decision would likely be due to the compressed timeframe between New York’s Week 3 and 4 games. If the upcoming matchup took place this Sunday, the plan for Becton could’ve potentially been different.

The Jets possess a winnable game on their hands against an 0-3 Broncos squad led by quarterback Brett Rypien. They’ll certainly need to emerge victoriously if they plan to swiftly turn the corner on this depressing season.