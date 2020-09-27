The New York Jets are fighting an uphill battle with Sam Darnold’s costly mistakes in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts.

The New York Jets are hanging with the Indianapolis Colts through one half, but two costly mistakes loom large—both from Sam Darnold. A pick-six on the very first drive of the game spotted the Colts with a seven-point lead.

The third-year quarterback bounced back strong with a long drive that culminated in a Braxton Berrios touchdown after a brilliant scramble from Darnold. Shoutout to Mekhi Becton for holding that block for days.

Crazy good play from Sam Darnold. He’s at his best when he’s on the move pic.twitter.com/8UQlUzS7RX — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) September 27, 2020

Later in the half, Darnold’s turnover woes surfaced yet again. This time, the Colts couldn’t turn the interception into points, but they effectively took points off the board for the Jets. Red zone interceptions just can’t happen.

Darnold is down both of his tackles (Becton went to the locker room before halftime), his center, and his top four playmakers, but he has to be better than this first half. Although we love seeing Darnold pick up first downs and move the ball down the field, it doesn’t mean much when the interceptions come with it.

