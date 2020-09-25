Episode No. 36 of the Wide Right Podcast will discuss the New York Giants’ injury news and preview their upcoming Week 3 matchup.

For the fourth consecutive season, the New York Giants are entering their Week 3 matchup at 0-2. Will they ultimately bounce back against the banged-up San Francisco 49ers?

We won’t know for sure until Sunday, but the Wide Right Podcast is back to at least attempt to answer the aforementioned question.

On the 36th edition of the program, we’ll not only preview that matchup but additionally speak on some injury news related to the Giants. This week, the organization placed superstar running back Saquon Barkley on season-ending injured reserve. The third-year back tore his ACL in the Week 2 loss to the Chicago Bears this past Sunday.

Big Blue additionally placed veteran wideout Sterling Shepard on injured reserve with a turf toe injury. This means Shepard will miss at least the next three weeks and the Giants will need to find his (temporary) replacement.

We’ll additionally discuss the signing of two-time Pro Bowler Devonta Freeman, which was made official this week. Freeman practiced with the Giants for the first time on Wednesday and should be ready to play this Sunday. He’ll hopefully be a beneficial replacement for Barkley and someone Jason Garrett can use to help spread the field for Daniel Jones.

Freeman proved to be a reliable pass-catching back during his six-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons.

