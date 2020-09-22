With Saquon Barkley heading to injured reserve, the New York Giants will reportedly sign Devonta Freeman if all goes well with COVID-19 testing.

The New York Giants have their replacement for the injured Saquon Barkley, pending the mandatory COVID-19 tests. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Big Blue will sign former Falcons running back and two-time Pro Bowler Devonta Freeman. The 28-year-old visited the team and underwent the initial COVID-19 test on Monday and has a point of contact test for Tuesday.

If all goes well, he will reportedly be a Giant.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: The expectation is Devonta Freeman will sign with the #Giants, provided all goes well with COVID-19 testing. pic.twitter.com/Ig9aB3rLcV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 22, 2020

Barkley is out for the remainder of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL in the team’s 17-13 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Freeman hadn’t signed with a team since the Falcons released him in March but now carries a chance to really prove he still belongs in this league. He hasn’t rushed for 1,000 yards in a season since his last Pro Bowl campaign in 2016 but sports the versatility that rookie head coach Joe Judge looks for in players.

Devonta has shown he can be a reliable pass-catching back, reeling in 59 catches for 410 yards and four touchdowns just last year. This should be beneficial for Jason Garrett’s offense and should additionally help spread the field for second-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

While Freeman is expected to be atop the depth chart, the Giants could still utilize their other options. Dion Lewis can additionally be used in the passing game — he caught four balls for 36 yards in Sunday’s defeat. Wayne Gallman is also on the roster but the Giants may be more confident in some of the other options considering he was a healthy scratch for Week 2.

Elijhaa Penny is more of a fullback, so he’ll certainly be used in short-yardage situations.