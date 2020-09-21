Episode No. 35 of the Wide Right Podcast will provide an immediate reaction to the New York Giants’ 17-13 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 — not exactly an ideal day in the history of the New York Giants franchise. But what is indeed ideal is the fact that the Wide Right Podcast has returned for episode 35 to get your week started.

On the newest edition of the program, we’ll talk about everything that went wrong on that very day, which encompassed the Giants losing 17-13 to the Chicago Bears for their second consecutive defeat to begin the new season. In the midst of the matchup, the Giants additionally lost both Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard to injury.

The former has torn his ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season, while the latter is dealing with turf toe and could miss some time.

There were some positive takeaways though, including how well James Bradberry played against talented Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson. The Giants defense, as a whole, additionally played great in the second half and shut out Mitch Trubisky and the Bears after halftime.

Daniel Jones also played well with what he possessed at his disposal. With no Shepard, no Barkley, and a below-average offensive line, the second-year quarterback was still able to put together some impressive drives and nearly overcome a 17-point deficit.

Nonetheless, the Giants couldn’t notch the victory and will enter their Week 3 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at 0-2.

You can listen to the newest edition of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can additionally be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Google Play, and Google Podcasts.