Sterling Shepard left the New York Giants’ loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday with a toe injury, and reportedly may miss time.

Saquon Barkley wasn’t the only offensive weapon to leave the New York Giants‘ Week 2 defeat this past Sunday. In the midst of the loss, wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a toe injury right before halftime and was eventually ruled out of the game.

Many expect Barkley’s injury to ultimately be a torn ACL, and it does seem like he’ll miss the remainder of the season. Shepard’s status, on the other hand, was initially unknown, but on Monday morning, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Shepard is believed to have suffered turf toe and could miss time.

#Giants WR Sterling Shepard, knocked out yesterday with a toe injury, is believed to be dealing with turf toe, source said. He’ll have an MRI today, but that’s an ailment that generally causes a WR to miss some time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2020

This would leave the Giants without one of their top wideouts for the time being and once again put Daniel Jones in a position where he doesn’t possess each of his top five weapons at his disposal. Sunday’s loss was the first time the second-year quarterback was able to play with all of Shepard, Barkley, Darius Slayton, Golden Tate, and Evan Engram. Sadly, that ended after essentially a quarter with Saquon’s injury.

This unfortunately isn’t the first time Shepard has dealt with health-related issues. Multiple trips to the concussion protocol caused him to miss six games last year and a number of different setbacks led to five missed matchups in 2017.

In the absence of Shepard, Jones would have Slayton, Tate, and Engram as passing-game options and there’s a chance the organization could additionally bring in reinforcements. Big Blue employs Binjimen Victor, Austin Mack, and Derrick Dillon all on the practice squad, and it’s also possible they bring back one of the guys they recently cut, such as Corey Coleman or Alex Bachman.