The injuries won’t stop coming for the New York Jets. Breshad Perriman and Connor McGovern are the latest starters to be sidelined.

The injuries just keep piling up for Adam Gase’s offense. With the losses of Breshad Perriman (high ankle sprain) and Connor McGovern (hamstring), the New York Jets are without five offensive starters. That doesn’t include the losses to backups like Donte Moncrief, Vyncint Smith, Jeff Smith, and Cam Clark.

To say the team has been decimated by injuries is an understatement. Without Perriman, the Jets have just two healthy wide receivers on their 53-man roster — Chris Hogan and Braxton Berrios. They’ll likely need to call up Josh Malone from the practice squad and make him a starter for Sunday’s game.

Malone has played in both games to start 2020, having caught four balls for 16 yards. He only recorded seven receptions for 75 yards in his previous three seasons combined. It’s going to be next-to-impossible for the Jets offense to move the ball through the air with that battered of a receiving corps.

McGovern’s injury is the first big blow to the Jets offensive line. The 27-year-old struggled mightily in the first two weeks of the season, but he’s expected to be a key piece within Joe Douglas’ offensive-line rebuild. With him out, Josh Andrews is set to take his place.

The former Indianapolis Colt has never started a game in his six-year career. Fittingly, Andrews will accomplish a new first against his former team on Sunday.

Andrews struggled against the 49ers, and it won’t get easier against Indy. He’ll likely be matched up with star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner for the majority of the game.

The Jets have to hope that the rebuilt interior offensive line can help Andrews succeed. If he fails, the already struggling Jets offense is likely to reach new lows.