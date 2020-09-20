It was a devastating day for the New York Giants. They came up short against the Bears 17-13 and potentially lost Saquon Barkley for the year.

Not only did the New York Giants fall to the Chicago Bears 17-13 on Sunday, but they also fear that they lost star running back Saquon Barkley for the year due to a torn ACL in his right knee.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard also left the game due to a toe injury. Shepard’s status is unknown at this time.

Despite the injuries, Big Blue showed heart and nearly overcame a 17-point deficit.

The game started off horrendously for the Giants. Chicago’s offense took the opening possession 82 yards on 12 plays, concluding the drive with a Mitchell Trubisky 28-yard touchdown pass to David Montgomery to take a 7-0 lead.

The Giants were unable to respond — on the third play of their opening drive, Daniel Jones was stripped sacked by Robert Quinn and the fumble was recovered by Khalil Mack at the Giants 20-yard line. The defense held firm and forced a three-and-out, but the Bears went up 10-0 on Cairo Santos’ 34-yard field goal.

The Bears would extend their lead to 17-0 with 14 seconds remaining in the first half after a Trubisky 15-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney.

This would be the final points the Giants defense would surrender on the day; the unit began to impose its will and change the momentum of the game.

The first big play the defense made was with 11:21 remaining in the third quarter when safety Julian Love intercepted a Trubisky pass and returned it to the Bears 25-yard line. Four plays later, the Giants would score their first points of the game on a 39-yard Graham Gano field goal to cut the deficit to 17-3.

After forcing the Bears to punt on their next possession, the Giants would travel 95 yards on 11 plays en route to a Dion Lewis 1-yard touchdown run to cut the Chicago lead to 17-10.

The Giants defense then came up with its second interception of the day on the Bears’ next possession, with cornerback James Bradberry wrestling away a pass intended for Allen Robinson at the Giants 34-yard line with 12:21 remaining in the game.

New York would convert this interception into another Gano field goal, this time from 37 yards out to make the score 17-13 with 7:43 remaining.

The Bears almost extended their lead on their next possession, but Santos missed a 50-yard field goal with 2:02 left on the clock.

The Giants came close to pulling off Jones’ second-largest come-from-behind victory, travelling 40 yards on 13 plays. Jones’ pass into the end zone intended for Golden Tate was incomplete though, which concluded the contest.

At 0-2, this Giants team will look to bounce back and pick up its first win of the year next Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Big Blue will take on the San Francisco 49ers, who also lost a star player in Nick Bosa with a torn ACL. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Raheem Mostert’s statuses are additionally uncertain. The former suffered a high ankle sprain and the latter went down with a knee injury in their 31-13 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.