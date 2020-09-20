Daniel Jones and the New York Giants will reportedly be able to utilize Golden Tate in the passing game this Sunday.

After missing the Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Golden Tate is expected to take part in the New York Giants‘ matchup with the Chicago Bears on Sunday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Saturday night.

Giants’ WR Golden Tate, listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, is on track to play Sunday against the Bears, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020

The veteran receiver, who’s in his second season with the Giants after they signed him to a four-year deal in 2019, has been dealing with a hamstring setback. Monday night’s loss to the Steelers was his sixth missed game with Big Blue. He missed five matchups last year, four of which were due to a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

What does this mean for the Giants offense?

With Tate now expected to be back on the field, quarterback Daniel Jones and the Giants offensive unit will be able to spread the field more. Jones now possesses a number of passing-game options at his disposal, including Tate himself, veteran Sterling Shepard, fourth-year tight end Evan Engram, and Darius Slayton, who’s proving to be one of the top young wideouts in the game.

The three aforementioned wide receivers carry the potential to really complement each other well. While Shepard is more of a possession receiver and Slayton a productive downfield threat, Tate excels in the yards-after-catch department. Having each of these options should benefit Jones against a Bears defense that allowed Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to throw for 297 yards and one score in Chicago’s Week 1 victory.

It’s additionally worth mentioning that Jones will be playing with Tate, Shepard, Slayton, Engram, and running back Saquon Barkley all in the same game for the first time in his career.