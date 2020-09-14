Veteran wide receiver Golden Tate will not be suiting up for the New York Giants this Monday night, citing a hamstring injury.

The New York Giants will be without one of their receivers on Monday night, and Daniel Jones, once again, will need to play without at least one of his offensive weapons.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Golden Tate will not suit up for the season-opening matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Previously listed as questionable, Tate has been dealing with a hamstring setback as of late.

WR Golden Tate (hamstring) will be inactive Monday night vs. Steelers, per source. He was listed as questionable. Need to make sure it’s not something that lingers. There’s another 15 games. Daniel Jones waits yet again to have all his weapons on the field for at least one snap. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 14, 2020

The Giants will thus need the reserve options — Damion Ratley and C.J. Board — to step up alongside Sterling Shepard and second-year wideout Darius Slayton.

This will be Tate’s sixth missed game since joining the ballclub prior to the 2019 campaign. He missed five games last year, four of which were due to a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

It’s unclear if this will be a more significant setback than we currently believe, which could cause the veteran to miss even more time.

But going back to the point made before, Jones didn’t start a game last year in which he had Shepard, Tate, Slayton, Saquon Barkley, and Evan Engram all healthy and by his side. Shepard sat six games, Barkley missed a trio of contests, and Engram was sidelined for half the year.

So now, fans will have to wait yet again to see what Jones will be able to do with his full supporting cast on the field. Not ideal for the young quarterback, to say the least.