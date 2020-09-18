Jamison Crowder is the latest victim of the New York Jets injury plague. He will miss Sunday’s game after picking up a hamstring injury.

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase told reporters Friday that Jamison Crowder has been ruled out for Sunday’s clash against the San Francisco 49ers.

#Jets injury update: Jamison Crowder has been ruled OUT FOR the game, per Gase. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 18, 2020

With Crowder ruled out the Jets are in deep trouble. Breshad Perriman, Chris Hogan, and Braxton Berrios are the only healthy receivers on the active roster. Crowder, Denzel Mims, Vyncint Smith, Jeff Smith, and Donte Moncrief are all out with injuries. V. Smith, and J. Smith are on IR and won’t be eligible to return until after Week 4, while Mims, also on IR, won’t be eligible to return until Week 5.

The Jets will likely call up Josh Malone from the practice squad on Sunday, as they did last week, but that’s not much. Malone hasn’t caught a pass in an NFL game since 2018, and only has seven catches in his career.

It seems nearly impossible for the New York Jets to move the ball against the 49ers defense. The Jets will be relying on their poor receiving core, an offensive line that ranked 32nd in pass blocking in Week 1 according to PFF, and a running game led by Frank Gore to support Sam Darnold.

It’s going to be up to Gase, who Chris Johnson called a “brilliant offensive mind”, earlier in the week to help out his quarterback. If he can’t scheme his receivers open then the Jets’ offense has little hope to be anything more than an active observer on Sunday.

