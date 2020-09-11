The New York Jets won’t see Denzel Mims for a while after picking up a second hamstring injury. The rookie is starting slow in New York.

The New York Jets received devastating news Thursday. Denzel Mims picked up another hamstring injury. He’s now dealing with issues in both legs.

Head coach Adam Gase doesn’t believe that Mims will be ready to go Week 1. This isn’t a huge hit for the Jets considering Mims missed all of training camp with a hamstring injury. He wasn’t likely to be a major factor to start the season anyway.

However, it’s a huge blow for the weeks afterward, and potentially for the long term. Gase wouldn’t close the door on Mims heading to the Injured Reserve.

Adam Gase said there is a chance Denzel Mims lands on the injured reserve. He will talk to Joe Douglas about that. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 11, 2020

With the new rules for 2020, Mims would be eligible to come off IR for the Jets’ Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. However, that’s a Thursday night game, which means he’d likely miss that one too.

For a team without depth at receiver, losing Mims is brutal. The Jets had huge expectations for the rookie wideout, and that hope seems to be dashed.

Without Mims, the Jets’ starters are likely Breshad Perriman, who was dealing with his own injury in training camp, and Chris Hogan. Hogan’s best season, 2016, saw him put up 680 yards receiving, while Perriman’s best season, 2019, saw him put up 645 yards.

It’s tough to see how either is a starting-caliber receiver in the NFL. Now the Jets are relying on them to carry the load, alongside slot receiver Jamison Crowder, for the passing offense.

Sam Darnold is going to have a lot of work ahead of him in 2020. The Jets just need to hope that Denzel Mims can come back as soon as possible, so they can have, what they hope is, an impact player back on the field.

