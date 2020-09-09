Big time New Jersey brand William Hill is launching its online sportsbook in Colorado today, sources tell Elite Sports NY.

William Hill becomes the latest online sports betting app to launch in Colorado. It is available to all users in the state across iOS, Android and the web.

Made quasi-famous locally by their decision to be first out of the gate with a physical sportsbook when PASPA was overturned in 2018, William Hill has struggled a bit to keep up with the likes of DraftKings and FanDuel when it comes to online sports betting, which is not yet available in New York.

However, last year William Hill retooled their entire platform and now offer a much more modern user experience which mobile-first players will be more familiar with.

William Hill focuses on prop bets and real-time betting more than they used to. With their launch in Colorado, William Hill will join an increasingly crowded market. DraftKings and FanDuel went live in the state in May, and more entrants have come into the market since.

The William Hill app available in Colorado will be the same one that is available in New Jersey.

New users who sign up here can claim a $500 free bet which comes in the form of instant cash upon deposit. Unlike other sportsbook offers, this money does not need to be wagered to be eligible for withdrawal.

The William Hill app in Colorado will be available on the iOS app store and as a direct download on Android, because the Google Play Store doesn’t allow for real money gaming apps.

William Hill’s launch comes just before week one of the NFL season, a big activation period for online sportsbooks.

