The New York Giants continue to tweak the roster after cutting it down to 53 on Saturday. Corey Coleman is the latest roster casualty.

As he did the previous two years as New York Giants general manager, Dave Gettleman made several moves on Sunday after the 53-man roster was finalized.

The Giants claimed three players off waivers in defensive back Adrian Colbert and tackle Jackson Barton, both from the Kansas City Chiefs, and wide receiver Damion Ratley, from the Cleveland Browns.

In his two years with the Browns, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Ratley caught 25 passes for 344 yards. His longest reception was a 46-yard touchdown at Cincinnati on Dec. 29 that accounted for his only NFL touchdown. He finished the 2019 season with 12 receptions for 200 yards, a 16.7-yard average.

Colbert, 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, has appeared in 27 NFL games with 17 starts in his three NFL season with the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins. Last season, he started five games with the Miami Dolphins with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who is now in that same role with the Giants

The 6-foot-7, 302-pound Barton has not played in an NFL regular-season game. He was a seventh-round (240th pick overall) draft choice out of the University of Utah by the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. He was released at the end of training camp and signed on Sept. 1 to the Colts’ practice squad, where he stayed until the Chiefs signed him to their active roster on Nov. 11. Barton was inactive for Kansas City’s final six regular-season and three postseason games.

WR Corey Coleman and S Sean Chandler also waived to make room for claims. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 6, 2020

To make room for the new additions, Gettleman released three players—receiver Corey Coleman, offensive lineman Chade Slade, and safety Sean Chandler.

Cutting Coleman was the biggest surprise as he had a solid summer and has shown he has the ability to make plays downfield. He was projected to be the fourth receiver on the depth chart behind Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, and Golden Tate.

Chandler joined the Giants as a rookie free agent from Temple on May 10, 2018. He was waived on Nov. 5 and signed to the practice squad two days later and to the active roster on Dec. 7.

The Giants signed OL Chad Slade to the practice squad. He was part of their initial 53. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 6, 2020

After being released, Slade was added to the Giants practice squad. The Giants also put safety Xavier McKinney and linebacker David Mayo on IR. Both are eligible to come back later this season.

