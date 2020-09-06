Linebacker Ryan Connelly was one of the surprise cuts the New York Giants made on Saturday as they trimmed their roster to 53.

Cut day is over as the New York Giants cut 28 players reach the NFL regular-season limit of 53 players.

Cut day is the most difficult day of the year for players and coaches. Guys who battled all summer have their hopes of making the roster dashed in an instance.

The most surprising cut the Giants made on Saturday was second-year linebacker Ryan Connelly. The Wisconsin product appeared in the first four games of last season and had 20 tackles, two interceptions, and a sack. His season came to an abrupt end in Week 4 when he tore his ACL.

He was working his way to getting back to 100% but didn’t quite get there as Devante Downs was impressive throughout the summer and took reps with the first-team defense.

Another somewhat surprising move, the Giants cut quarterbacks Alex Tanney and Cooper Rush, leaving Daniel Jones and Colt McCoy as the only quarterbacks on the roster for the moment. The Giants may try to bring back Tanney or Rush to their practice squad.

Because of the pandemic, practice squad eligibility has been revamped this year. Previously, a player was ineligible to join a practice squad if he had more than three accrued seasons in the NFL. Under the 2020 rules, teams can keep up to six players on the squad regardless of their service time.

Here’s a look at the other players who were cut: wide receivers Johnny Holton, Alex Bachman, Derrick Dillon, Austin Mack, and Binjimen Victor; running back Tavien Feaster; tight ends Eric Tomlinson and Garrett Dickerson; offensive linemen Jon Halapio, Eric Smith, Tyler Haycraft and Kyle Murphy; defensive linemen Daylon Mack, Chris Slayton and Niko Lalos; linebacker Josiah Tauaefa; defensive backs Grant Haley, Montre Hartage, Brandon Williams, Dravon Askew-Henry, KeiVarae Russell, Jarren Williams and Prince Smith, Jr.; and long snapper Carson Tinker.

The Giants will now prepare for their season opener on Sept. 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.

