The DeAndre Baker era in East Rutherford seems to be concluding. The New York Giants are reportedly set to release the defensive back.

In a move that many are expecting, it looks like the New York Giants will part ways with 2019 first-round pick DeAndre Baker. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports the team is set to release Baker this week after he was charged with four counts of armed robbery and sent to the commissioner’s exempt list.

#Giants are set to release CB Deandre Baker, officially moving on from their ex-first rounder this week, source said. Not a surprise, they’d hinted at it… and recently gave away his number. Baker was on the Commissioner’s Exempt list after charges with 4 counts of armed robbery — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2020

The Giants have seemingly been preparing to make this move. When speaking on the situation in a press conference last Wednesday, general manager Dave Gettleman remained mum, but definitely not silent.

“All I can say to that: In life, there’s timing that’s involved,” he said, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “In life, there’s timing. That’s how I’ll respond to that.”

Big Blue additionally gave cornerback Isaac Yiadom, who the team traded for last week, the Giants’ No. 27 jersey, the same uniform Baker wore during his rookie campaign.

The initial arrest stems from an alleged incident at a May cookout in Miramar, Florida. Baker originally faced four counts each of armed robbery and aggravated assault, both with a firearm. Seattle Seahawks corner Quinton Dunbar was also allegedly involved and initially faced four counts of armed robbery with a firearm but has since been cleared to return to football activities.

The organization has already made roster moves in the event that Baker isn’t playing, with the biggest one coming last week. New York was able to sign then-free agent defensive back Logan Ryan, who returns home on a one-year deal worth $7.5 million.