Despite all the reported tension and Twitter beef, New York Jets head coach Adam Gase and Le’Veon Bell have a good relationship.

Do Adam Gase and Le’Veon Bell hate each other? It’s the question every New York Jets fan wants to know, but the answer is not as salacious as one might expect. Bell says the two “actually like each other.”

"I understand how hard it is to believe, but we actually like each other" – @LeVeonBell on his relationship with Adam Gase pic.twitter.com/ZJRh9xRCdl — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 3, 2020

“We’ve had positive talks ever since I got here,” Bell explained to reporters on Thursday. “Ever since I got here I don’t understand why everyone tries to put me and Gase against each other. We’re not against each other.

“I understand how hard it is to believe that,” Bell said with a smile. “But we actually like each other. You know everybody is trying to put us against each other. It’s fine. We understand what comes with the territory and we’re just going to keep our heads down and keep working.”

The “issues” between Gase and Bell trace back to before the All-Pro running back ever took a snap in green. There were reports that Gase was against signing Bell in the offseason, but then-GM Mike Maccagnan made the ultimate decision to make the deal.

Bell’s lack of touches last season was another issue that critics brought up to confirm that there was a rift between the two. Speaking to reporters recently, Gase admitted that he didn’t use Bell properly last season and is working to change that this year.

Most recently, the two had a miscommunication about a hamstring injury that kept the running back on the sideline. Bell took to Twitter to contradict what his head coach was saying, but they have appeared to clear the air on that issue.

This might be hard for some to believe, but Bell and Gase appear to be cool with one another. Translating that into success on the field is another story.

Jets fans would love to see a lot of this when they kick off the season Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

