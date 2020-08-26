It didn’t take long for new Le’Veon Bell and Adam Gase drama to start. The New York Jets running back and head coach aren’t on the same page.

The beef between New York Jets head coach Adam Gase and running back Le’Veon Bell has been well documented. Both parties have said multiple times that no beef exists, but something always seems to come up.

The latest issue revolves around Wednesday’s scrimmage. According to Gase, Bell was removed due to hamstring tightness. The move was a precautionary measure and the team wasn’t worried.

Le’Veon Bell was pulled out because of hamstring tightness, per Gase, who says it was precautionary. He doesn’t seem alarmed. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 26, 2020

This seemed like a non-story until Bell made something of it.

ain’t nothin wrong with my hamstrings https://t.co/6ri3vCVQ1U — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) August 26, 2020

Bell calls out his head coach, saying there’s nothing wrong with his hamstrings. All of a sudden, this non-story about a slight injury turns into a story about yet another beef between Gase and Bell.

This is the last thing the Jets need. Week 1 is just a few weeks away and the defense shut out the starting offense and secured three takeaways in the first scrimmage. That should have been the story of the day. Instead, it’s about Gase being unable to get on the same page as his players… again.

This has become of staple of Adam Gase’s head coaching tenure, not just with the Jets but the Miami Dolphins as well. In Miami, his head coaching tenure came to an end when a number of his players went to Stephen Ross, the Dolphins’ owner, and made their disdain for Gase known.

Since coming to New York, Gase has had similar issues. Several players including Kelechi Osemele and Quincy Enunwa were upset with Gase in 2019. Sam Darnold asked to change up the playbook after the Jets lost to the winless Dolphins in 2019. Jamal Adams said the players don’t respect Gase. Of course, he’s had a long-standing beef with Bell.

This is a make-or-break year for Gase, and starting it off with yet another disconnect with the locker room is only going to make things more difficult.