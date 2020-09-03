New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman touched on DeAndre Baker’s future, Daniel Jones’ development, and the offensive line.

Dave Gettleman’s two-year tenure as New York Giants general manager has been a disappointment, to say the least, as the team has gone 9-23. To his credit though, Gettleman has not shied away from his missteps. He’s admitted he missed on talent evaluation at times and hired the wrong coach in Pat Shurmur.

Gettleman and the rest of Giants brass believe they now have the right man to lead the team and regain credibility—Joe Judge.

In a Zoom press conference with reporters on Wednesday, Gettleman was peppered with questions about the team’s future. As expected, the GM fielded questions about the legal situations of Aldrick Rosas and DeAndre Baker. Rosas is long gone and while Baker’s future with the team is likely over, there’s no confirmation on a release yet.

“Obviously, it’s disappointing. There was nothing in Aldrick’s (Rosas) background, nothing in DeAndre’s background that would suggest these things would happen,” Gettleman claimed. “It’s disappointing. It’s disappointing on a variety of levels. It hurts us because they’re two talented players as well.”

“It’s disappointing, and I guess what it teaches us all is nothing is 100% except death and taxes. Like I said, it’s disappointing. I’d be a liar if I said anything less. Aldrick was a Pro Bowl kicker two years ago, DeAndre was a first-round pick, I know all that. It’s disappointing, but it’s life.”

Gettleman was later asked to expand on whether or not the Giants would hold onto Baker until his legal issues are resolved and he said the team is “still in conversations on that.”

Confidence In Daniel Jones

Much of the Giants’ success this season will be based on the development of Daniel Jones, who’s entering his second season. Jones showed promise as a rookie with his accuracy and poise but was hesitant in his decision-making at times. And of course, his turnover issues are well-documented.

Gettleman was asked what he expects to see from the quarterback he took with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

“I’ll say this. I’m comfortable and confident with him right now, just for what that’s worth,” Gettleman said. “Obviously, it’s how he plays, what kind of a year he has, how successful he is running, again it’s his third offense in three years by the way, running the team, how he handles the leadership piece. It’s all of those things and, obviously, how well he plays. I can say this very comfortably, the only thing that was a little frustrating last year were the turnovers, the fumbles.”

“He had a solid rookie year,” the GM went on to explain. “He did things that no other rookie quarterback has ever done. For some reason, I just feel like the fumbles have overshadowed all of that stuff. He showed he can bring us from behind to win a game. He showed he can make big throws in an overtime period. This kid accomplished a lot last year. I would never put a win-loss thing on it. For me, it’s all about Daniel improving, and improving in all areas, which I’m confident he will.”

The front office and ownership project confidence in the young passer. Jones has big shoes to fill now that Eli Manning is officially retired, but there’s a belief within the organization that the second-year quarterback is capable of the challenge.

Giants Offensive Line Update

One way to help Jones take the next step is by providing him with some protection. Gettleman made sure to address the line in the offseason by drafting Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 pick in the draft.

Taking Thomas shows that the front office is aware of the need to fix the line, but having success on the field is another story.

“I feel like we’ve got the right guys, they just have to learn how to play together,” Gettleman said of the offensive line. “They have to grow up, we have puppies. You have Andrew, who has never played an NFL snap, at an important position. We’ve got some youth and they have to learn how to play together. Those five guys have to learn to play in the. Talent-wise, I’m really pleased with the room.”

The Giants will have their final scrimmage on Thursday afternoon before Gettleman and Judge cut the roster down to 53 by Saturday. Week 1 is right around the corner.

