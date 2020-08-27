EDMONTON, ALBERTA - AUGUST 26:
(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

As the entire sports world grapples with the moment, it appears as if the New York Islanders won’t be playing on Thursday night.

One day after the NBA postponed games in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the NHL is following suit. Although there has been no official word from the league, the players are telling reporters that there will be no games on Thursday night. That includes Game 3 between the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers.

According to reports, the Vancouver Canucks were the driving force behind postponing these games. The Islanders and Flyers were planning to proceed with Game 3 prior to Vancouver’s strong stance on the issue.

This news comes after the Hockey Diversity Alliance (HDA) called for the NHL to postpone Thursday’s games. Evander Kane took to Twitter to voice the concerns of the HDA.

More to come on this developing story.

