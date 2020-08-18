Mekhi Becton’s size is all anyone can talk about at New York Jets training camp and that’s perfectly fine by him.

Have you heard that Mekhi Becton is big? Unless you’re a New York Jets fan who has been living under a rock, you probably have heard all about Becton’s size. On Monday at training camp, Adam Gase, Frank Gore, and anyone else you asked would talk about his 6-foot-7, 364-pound frame.

How does Becton feel about everyone talking about how “big” he is? He’s cool with it.

Does @BigTicket73 ever get tired of hearing how big he is? Nah. pic.twitter.com/ARBK9wbzkx — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 18, 2020

“I’ve been hearing it since I’ve been little so it’s nothing new to me,” Becton told reporters on Tuesday. “I’m used to it now. I embrace it now. I like hearing that I’m big. I embrace it.”

Becton, 21, didn’t always love to be the “big” guy, but he’s over that now that he’s older he’s fine with it.

“I was definitely insecure growing up being a bigger kid, things like that,” Becton admitted. “I’m glad that I embrace it now.”

The Jets are hoping that Becton’s size and athleticism can transfer to the field. Pass protection has been one of the biggest issues of Sam Darnold’s career thus far. Having a mammoth left tackle who can shut down pass rushers and give Darnold time to survey the field will go a long way towards fixing New York’s offense.

General manager Joe Douglas invested a lot of offseason capital into fixing the offensive line. In addition to taking Becton with their first-round pick, Douglas signed Connor McGovern to take over at center and George Fant to start at right tackle.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK $1,000 FREE BONUS BET NOW

WILLIAM HILL SPORTSBOOK $150 FREE BET BET NOW

POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK $250 DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW