Everyone knows New York Jets rookie Mekhi Becton is a big guy, but head coach Adam Gase finds it “hard to explain” just how massive he is.

How can we describe New York Jets rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton? “Big” is probably the first word that comes to mind, but that doesn’t do him justice. Becton is a tank and his head coach, Adam Gase, is finding it difficult to explain what he looks like in person.

“It’s hard to explain what it feels like when you’re standing next to him.” -Adam Gase on Mekhi Becton’s size. #Jets — Robby Sabo (@RobbySabo) August 17, 2020

Gase wasn’t the only one in Jets camp who was impressed by Becton’s 6-foot-7, 364-pound frame. “He’s different, man. He’s one of the biggest guys out there,” future Hall of Famer Frank Gore told reporters via Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

Becton, 21, has been throwing his weight around at camp so far and despite his immense size, Becton is known for his athleticism and speed. He’s already acquainting himself with some of his teammates on the defense.

LB Neville Hewitt on getting blown up by Mekhi Becton: “He came off the ball pretty good. I was pretty impressed. It was a pretty good thud.” #Jets pic.twitter.com/qHfClq9AfH — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 17, 2020

Gase on Becton’s ability to get to the second level: “It’s rare to see a 370-pound guy move the way he does.” #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 17, 2020

Becton and Quinnen look impressive. Say what you want about Darnold, the wideouts, and how the defense may struggle without Jamal, if Becton and Q are legit, the #Jets can really enjoy 2020. That would help kickstart everything in the trenches. They need that starting point. — Robby Sabo (@RobbySabo) August 17, 2020

Here’s the thing with Becton: Rookie offensive tackles rarely have a smooth transition into the NFL. It’s not always easy to adjust to the speed of the game and add in the fact that Becton’s college team—Louisville—featured a run-heavy offense and we have to expect some growing pains in year one. Gase loves to pass the ball and we’ll likely see Becton struggle in this facet of the game at times this season.

With that said though, Becton has all the physical tools needed to become one of the best left tackles in the NFL. The early returns are promising, but no one has ever won any games on the first couple of days in training camp.

