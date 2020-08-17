FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 14: Mekhi Becton #77 of the New York Jets runs drills at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on August 14, 2020 in Florham Park, New Jersey.
(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Everyone knows New York Jets rookie Mekhi Becton is a big guy, but head coach Adam Gase finds it “hard to explain” just how massive he is.

How can we describe New York Jets rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton? “Big” is probably the first word that comes to mind, but that doesn’t do him justice. Becton is a tank and his head coach, Adam Gase, is finding it difficult to explain what he looks like in person.

Gase wasn’t the only one in Jets camp who was impressed by Becton’s 6-foot-7, 364-pound frame. “He’s different, man. He’s one of the biggest guys out there,” future Hall of Famer Frank Gore told reporters via Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

Becton, 21, has been throwing his weight around at camp so far and despite his immense size, Becton is known for his athleticism and speed. He’s already acquainting himself with some of his teammates on the defense.

Here’s the thing with Becton: Rookie offensive tackles rarely have a smooth transition into the NFL. It’s not always easy to adjust to the speed of the game and add in the fact that Becton’s college team—Louisville—featured a run-heavy offense and we have to expect some growing pains in year one. Gase loves to pass the ball and we’ll likely see Becton struggle in this facet of the game at times this season.

With that said though, Becton has all the physical tools needed to become one of the best left tackles in the NFL. The early returns are promising, but no one has ever won any games on the first couple of days in training camp.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU