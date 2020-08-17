We now know when New York Giants corner DeAndre Baker will appear in court amid his charges for armed robbery.

The latest update we received in regards to DeAndre Baker‘s legal situation wasn’t a pleasing one for the young New York Giants corner. Baker was officially charged with four counts of armed robbery stemming from a May incident at a Miramar, Florida cookout. A conviction would mean a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison with the potential of a life sentence.

Baker is currently on the commissioner’s exempt list and isn’t with the team for training camp. His fate doesn’t look ideal, and while we don’t exactly know how this situation will turn out, we have indeed learned when we can expect the next update.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Baker’s arraignment hearing is set for Tuesday, Sept. 15 in Broward County, Florida.

#Giants CB DeAndre Baker has an arraignment hearing in Broward County (FL) court scheduled for Sept. 15. He is on the Commissioner's Exempt List for now. — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) August 17, 2020

Baker originally faced four counts each of armed robbery and aggravated assault, both with a firearm. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who also was alleged to have been involved in the situation, faced four counts of armed robbery with a firearm. Nonetheless, those charges against Dunbar have since been dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Newly hired Giants head coach Joe Judge has refrained from saying much on the matter.

It’s becoming clearer to me by the day that DeAndre Baker will never play another snap with the Giants. Joe Judge earlier today when asked about Baker: “He’s not on our 90-man roster. Currently, he’s on an exempt list. So I’ll let the league deal with that issue.” — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 31, 2020

At this point in time, it seems unlikely Baker will be available for the Giants’ Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, Sept. 14. This means New York will either need to bring in a corner via free agency or go with one of its younger in-house alternatives to man the starting spot opposite free-agent acquisition James Bradberry.

Expect Julian Love and Corey Ballentine, both second-year players, to be in the mix for the job. Grant Haley, the third-year man out of Penn State, and Darnay Holmes, the rookie out of UCLA, will additionally compete during the training camp period.