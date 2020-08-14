The newest episode of the Wide Right Podcast will discuss the New York Giants’ current dilemma at the cornerback position.

DeAndre Baker landed on the commissioner’s exempt list, Sam Beal opted out, and then Ross Cockrell’s potential deal fell through. As a result, the New York Giants have quite the dilemma at the cornerback position, and the Wide Right Podcast is back to discuss that very topic on episode No. 30.

It’s now become legitimately unclear who New York will start alongside the newly acquired James Bradberry. Possibly Julian Love? Possibly Corey Ballentine? If the Giants don’t bring someone in via free agency, they’ll surely need to go with one of the younger in-house alternatives.

The latest edition of the show will also talk about what was arguably Dave Gettleman’s best move of the offseason.

Edge rusher Markus Golden officially signed his one-year unrestricted free agent tender earlier this month, which makes him a Giant for the 2020 campaign after many thought his tenure with the team would conclude. Big Blue’s 2019 sack leader tested the waters in free agency, but once Gettleman and his front office realized he wasn’t garnering much interest, they placed the rare tender on him and remained patient.

Thus, the Giants have welcomed back a talented pass rusher on a cheap deal.

Finally, we’ll look past Giants news and discuss the Big Ten and Pac-12 season postponements. It’s certainly a major fallen domino in the world of football and proves that coronavirus-related sports cancellations are not over whatsoever.

You can listen to the latest edition of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can additionally be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Google Play, and Google Podcasts.