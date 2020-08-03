The New York Mets claim they didn’t know where Yoenis Cespedes during their game Sunday afternoon, but some players say otherwise.

The New York Mets sent fans and the media on a wild goose chase Sunday afternoon when they announced they had no idea where Yoenis Cespedes was. By the time the game was over the Mets informed the media that Cespedes had opted-out, but had not told the franchise of his plans. Now, Mets’ players are poking holes in that story.

Mets centerfielder Brandon Nimmo told the media Monday afternoon that he and other players heard a different story.

Brandon Nimmo says he and his Mets teammates heard that Yoenis Céspedes' agents actually informed the Mets he was opting out before Sunday's game. He's also heard the Mets' official story, that the team was blindsided during the game. Nimmo said he doesn't know which is true. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 3, 2020

The Mets’ players have heard the Cespedes’ agent informed the team prior to the game. That would mean they put out the story about him going missing for no reason other than to create a media circus. In typical Mets fashion, the media circus is blowing up in their face.

To the Mets’ credit, Nimmo says they’ve told him a different story. However, it really speaks to how trustworthy the front office is when a Mets lifer like Nimmo doesn’t know who to believe.

Other news that has come out since Cespedes’ decision became public, his mother is in America and sick. Cespedes’ family had lived in Cuba even after he was able to escape and come to America. That seems to have changed, and with his mother sick, it makes sense that Cespedes would back out to protect her.

His tenure with the Mets has come to an end in much the same way his entire Mets’ career played out. It’s filled with strife, media attention, and undeserved hate from the fans that stems from poor front office management.