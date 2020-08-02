Yoenis Cespedes mysteriously never showed up to face the Braves on Sunday. It turns out, he’s opting-out of the 2020 New York Mets season.

Has anyone seen Yoenis Cespedes? The enigmatic slugger is missing, according to the New York Mets. He never reported to the ballpark on Sunday and the team has not been able to reach him.

BREAKING: The Mets don't know where Yoenis Cespedes is. Team statement: "As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful." — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) August 2, 2020

Cespedes is a bit of a wild card, so many are going to assume that his absence is just another one of his antics, but we still don’t know anything right now. Hopefully, he’s safe and not in any danger.

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

Team is looking into this, obviously. Checked or will check his hotel room, make every effort to locate. They did this when Matt Harvey went missing, too, sending security to his house. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) August 2, 2020

UPDATE: 2:20 p.m.

Word from the Mets is the team, as of this moment, has no reason to believe Yoenis Céspedes' safety is at risk. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 2, 2020

Update: 4:20 p.m.

When Yoenis Cespedes didn't show up today, the Mets sent security to his room. They found it empty. He had taken his belongings, just up and left, and through his agent informed the team mid-game that he was opting out, according to Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2020

Well, that helps put a bow on the 2020 season for Yoenis Cespedes, and likely his career with the Mets. There’s absolutely no shame in a player opting-out during these crazy times, but he never informed the Mets of his decision, which is unprofessional—and that’s putting it lightly.

It still doesn’t feel like we know the entire story of what happened with Cespedes during this weekend in Atlanta. Although he began the season with a crucial Opening Day home run and it looked like he might have something left in the tank, it was all a mirage. He’ll finish the 2020 season with a slash line of .161/.235/.387 in eight games.

His tenure with the Mets began with such promise. Cespedes was the catalyst that propelled the Mets to the World Series before falling short to the Kansas City Royals in 2015. The organization signed Cespedes to a sizable contract for his efforts that season, but he was never able to stay healthy.

A trip to the World Series, a wild boar incident, and a mysterious opt-out in the middle of the night. The Yoenis Cespedes experience in Flushing was one for the ages.