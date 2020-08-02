NEW YORK, NY - JULY 24: Yoenis Cespedes #52 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout in the first inning against the San Diego Padres on July 24, 2018 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Yoenis Cespedes mysteriously never showed up to face the Braves on Sunday. It turns out, he’s opting-out of the 2020 New York Mets season.

Has anyone seen Yoenis Cespedes? The enigmatic slugger is missing, according to the New York Mets. He never reported to the ballpark on Sunday and the team has not been able to reach him.

Cespedes is a bit of a wild card, so many are going to assume that his absence is just another one of his antics, but we still don’t know anything right now. Hopefully, he’s safe and not in any danger.

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

UPDATE: 2:20 p.m.

Update: 4:20 p.m.

Well, that helps put a bow on the 2020 season for Yoenis Cespedes, and likely his career with the Mets. There’s absolutely no shame in a player opting-out during these crazy times, but he never informed the Mets of his decision, which is unprofessional—and that’s putting it lightly.

It still doesn’t feel like we know the entire story of what happened with Cespedes during this weekend in Atlanta. Although he began the season with a crucial Opening Day home run and it looked like he might have something left in the tank, it was all a mirage. He’ll finish the 2020 season with a slash line of .161/.235/.387 in eight games.

His tenure with the Mets began with such promise. Cespedes was the catalyst that propelled the Mets to the World Series before falling short to the Kansas City Royals in 2015. The organization signed Cespedes to a sizable contract for his efforts that season, but he was never able to stay healthy.

A trip to the World Series, a wild boar incident, and a mysterious opt-out in the middle of the night. The Yoenis Cespedes experience in Flushing was one for the ages.

