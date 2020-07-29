New York Giants left tackle Nate Solder decided to opt-out of the upcoming 2020 season amid family health concerns.

A number of players around the NFL have begun to opt-out of the 2020 campaign with the lingering COVID-19 pandemic upon us, and Nate Solder added his name to the list on Wednesday. The New York Giants veteran left tackle’s son is currently battling cancer. The 32-year-old is a cancer survivor himself.

It’s very much a respected move amid the tough times in our world, and the organization is certainly feeling that way. Both general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge responded to the news shortly after Solder’s decision.

Dave Gettleman on Nate Solder's decision to opt out: "We have great respect for Nate as a person and player. When he called today, I told him it is faith, family and football. He is doing what's best for his family." — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) July 29, 2020

Joe Judge on Nate Solder opting out: "We were together in New England, obviously, and he has always been a thoughtful, conscientious person. Ultimately, he made this decision because it is the right thing for him and his family.'' — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) July 29, 2020

Solder was slated to be the team’s No. 1 option at left tackle for the third consecutive year. This came in spite of the fact that the Giants acquired offensive tackle Andrew Thomas with their top pick in this year’s draft. Thomas was likely going to start at right tackle in his journey towards becoming the team’s left tackle for the future.

But now, that journey might come in the form of an accelerated version, as Thomas could indeed play the blindside spot in Solder’s absence. The right side may thus be occupied by Nick Gates, Cam Fleming, rookie Matt Peart, or a signed veteran via free agency.

It’s unclear if additional players from the Giants organization will opt-out of the upcoming campaign. But judging by the last few days, it’s certainly not an unheard-of scenario.

Solder started all 16 games in each of his first two years with the Giants. He signed a four-year deal prior to the 2018 season.