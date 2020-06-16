New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was arrested this past Monday for an alleged hit-and-run that occurred in California.

For the second time this offseason, a New York Giant has been arrested and is facing legal charges.

On Monday, police arrested Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas for an alleged hit-and-run. Rosas apparently T-boned another vehicle and then went on to flee the scene, according to TMZ Sports. Police believe alcohol played a role in the accident.

According to law enforcement officials, witnesses saw Rosas “driving erratically” in Chico, California at approximately 8:25 a.m. and operating his car at around 100 miles per hour. Rosas then failed to stop at a red light and drove into the side of a pickup truck at an intersection before driving away from the scene. His vehicle, a black Chevrolet SVU, broke down thereafter, but witnesses say they saw him emerge from the vehicle and run, also according to the police.

When Rosas was then found near the crash site, his hands, legs, and bare feet were supposedly covered in blood. He then admitted to owning the SUV and was taken for a medical evaluation before being booked at the Butte County Jail.

Per TMZ, Rosas was charged with hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license.

Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media reported on Tuesday that the Giants organization is aware of the incident, but has “no further comment at this time.”

Rosas is entering his fourth season with the Giants after struggling much of the 2019 campaign (converted just 70.6% of his field-goal attempts). In 2018, he was one of the top kickers in the league, having made the Pro Bowl and the AP All-Pro second team after converting 32 of 33 field-goal attempts and 31 of 32 extra-point attempts.