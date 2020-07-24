Amid his legal situation, DeAndre Baker is planning on reporting to New York Giants training camp in East Rutherford next week.

It’s been an unusual offseason for everyone, especially DeAndre Baker. The New York Giants cornerback was charged with four counts each of armed robbery and aggravated assault back in May after an apparent incident at a Florida cookout. Then earlier this month, Baker was alleged to have been involved in paying off the four victims, which led to Giants sources reportedly noting to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News that the end of DeAndre’s Big Blue tenure could be near.

But that may not be true, as according to Paul Schwartz and Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Baker plans to report to training camp in East Rutherford next week. Due to the legal situation, the 22-year-old had to notify Broward County authorities that he will travel to New Jersey on Sunday.

His fate in regards to this legal matter is still uncertain, but one of Baker’s lawyers states his focus is currently on football.

“The case in Florida is still just pending and we are hopeful of a dismissal soon,” Patrick Patel told the New York Post on Friday. “But right now DeAndre’s ONLY concern is the team. And he will not be a distraction and will not be discussing the case. It is all about Giants and teammates now. He cannot wait to get on the field and out of the news.”

It’s unknown when the case would even be dismissed if that ends up becoming the conclusion of the scenario.

If Baker does indeed perform for this team in 2020, he’ll be looking to undergo a bounce-back year after struggling mightily during his rookie campaign. His quest for redemption will come alongside the likes of newly acquired cornerback James Bradberry as well as newly hired defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Baker and Bradberry are slated to be the pair of starting cornerbacks if the former is available.