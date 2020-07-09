Episode No. 27 of the Wide Right Podcast discusses how things could’ve been different if the New York Giants drafted Patrick Mahomes in 2017.

As football fans know, the Kansas City Chiefs inked a ten-year, $503 million extension with quarterback Patrick Mahomes this week. Does he deserve it?

Well, I think he does. If you have a quarterback who can win MVP in his second season and then lead a team to the Super Bowl in his third, you have a keeper. He’s additionally one of those generational talents where you can just tell he carries the potential to be one of the greatest of all time.

But imagine if the Chiefs didn’t draft him in the first round back in 2017. Imagine, say, the New York Giants (who wanted to trade up to select him) drafted the then-Texas Tech quarterback instead. How could’ve things been different these past few years?

Well, lucky for you, episode No. 27 of the Wide Right Podcast discusses that very hypothetical.

Not only that, but we’ll also talk about the ultimate fate of the upcoming 2020 NFL season.

Should fans become worried? The training camp period is in less than three weeks at this point, and things aren’t trending in the right direction. If they were, then the NFL wouldn’t have cut the preseason in half, simple as that.

Right now, the regular season has a real chance to not occur as originally planned.

You can catch episode No. 27 of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can additionally be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, Google Play, and Google Podcasts.