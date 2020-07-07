Instagram videos depict New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas lifting absurd amounts in preparation for his first NFL season.

It was clear the New York Giants needed offensive line help coming off yet another season in which that position group struggled mightily. Thus, the organization drafted Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas at No. 4 overall.

Thomas was arguably the most NFL-ready tackle in this year’s draft class, and judging by the recent Instagram videos released of him, it’s safe to say he’s becoming more and more prepared for the ultimate challenge that awaits.

Wild that the Giants have the strongest man in the NFL on their team AND he's only a rookie @allforgod_55 (via IG/jswanperformance) pic.twitter.com/cmoEJfojib — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) July 7, 2020

The videos, posted by strength coach and personal trainer J Swan, show Thomas power cleaning 315 pounds and squatting 500 pounds ahead of the 2020 campaign. In football, it all starts in the weight room, and the former Bulldog is seemingly taking strides to improve.

Thomas was drafted to be the ballclub’s left tackle of the future, but he’ll most likely play on the right side at first. It’s a tough task to have a guy so inexperienced come in and take on the duties of a left tackle right away. Thomas will need reps and time to develop (especially considering he didn’t experience an in-person mini camp, rookie camp, or OTAs), and that’ll come on the right side while veteran Nate Solder mans Daniel Jones’ blindside.

But if all goes according to plan, that’ll change down the road. The Giants are hoping Thomas can eventually switch over to the left side while 2020 third-round pick Matt Peart replaces him on the right.