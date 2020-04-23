The New York Giants have selected Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas with their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The pick is in, finally. After fans and writers went back and forth on who the New York Giants should take in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft, Big Blue made its decision Thursday night.

The Giants are ultimately welcoming Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas to East Rutherford. It’s a selection that will most certainly bolster the team’s offensive line.

Thomas was one of the top tackles in the nation this past year. He earned first-team All-SEC honors, unanimous All-American honors, and won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy for the conference’s best blocker.

At 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, Thomas ran a 5.22 40-yard dash and notched 21 reps on the bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine. He also recorded a 30.5-inch vertical jump and 109-inch broad jump while sporting 36.125-inch arms and 10.25-inch hands.

All in all, Thomas carries a ton of upside and has the potential to be a fantastic offensive tackle in this league.

How will Thomas fit into the Giants offense?

Thomas may start on the right side of the line and eventually transition to Daniel Jones‘ blindside if he develops effectively and efficiently. Nate Solder struggling at the left tackle spot, which is a definite possibility, could also factor into Thomas’ potential transition. Solder has had on-field issues ever since the Giants acquired him in 2018.

Listen, this isn’t a “best player available” type of pick for general manager Dave Gettleman. Taking that route would’ve possibly led to the Giants selecting Isaiah Simmons. But this is surely a pick made with the team’s needs in mind. New York has a great group of young, emerging offensive players in Jones, Saquon Barkley, and Darius Slayton. A significant piece to the puzzle was missing though, and the Giants needed a tackle for the future.

Good job, Gettleman. You made the right choice.