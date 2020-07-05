Joe Judge will create a leadership council with the New York Giants, something that the legendary Bill Belichick did with New England.

We’ve yet to see Joe Judge step onto a practice field with the New York Giants — who hired him in January — but he’s already putting what he learned from Bill Belichick to use. With his inaugural season as Big Blue’s head coach (hopefully) approaching, Judge has noted that he will form a leadership council within the organization.

“We definitely will [create one],” Judge told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “Nothing’s been formally structured right now. Normally those start to emerge in the spring. Really with our new exposure to these players, we wanted to go ahead and get through a spring.”

During his eight-year tenure with the Pats, Judge was actually chosen to be the main liaison from the coaching staff for the leadership council. One of the grand goals was to establish a clear channel of communication among the team.

“We’ll grab some guys we believe represent a larger part of the team,” Judge said. “We don’t have a specific number narrowed down. I’ve been exposed to all different ways of doing that, whether it’s one guy per position or guys of different ages. For us, we have to identify the makeup of our team in training camp and see what the best fit we can do with that.”

Ironically, a strenuous concept to master as an NFL organization right now is the art of communication. Players and coaches have yet to come together for in-person workouts or meetings, with the lingering circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic still upon us.

This offseason has certainly been difficult for Judge, who will need to do all he can to restore credibility to a franchise that won just 12 games over the last three seasons. Not to mention, we still don’t know if the regular season will occur in its entirety. The NFL recently cut the 2020 preseason in half, so this upcoming campaign’s fate isn’t exactly set in stone.