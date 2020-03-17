Kevin Durant is one of four Brooklyn Nets to test positive for coronavirus and he’s urging people to stay safe.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Kevin Durant is one of the four Brooklyn Nets who tested positive for coronavirus. Durant says he feels fine despite the positive diagnosis.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this,” Durant told Charania.

The other three Nets who tested positive are still anonymous, but the fact that Durant is one of the four feels like a major development.

Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Christian Wood were the first three confirmed cases of coronavirus in the NBA. Wood is emerging as a nice player while Mitchell and Gobert are All-Stars. But Kevin Durant is by far the biggest name to contract the coronavirus.

These recent confirmed cases would lead one to believe that there are far more than seven NBA players walking around with coronavirus. Prior to the league hiatus, the Nets played the Los Angeles Lakers (March 10), Chicago Bulls (March 8), and San Antonio Spurs (March 6).

It’s impossible to know if the Nets contracted the virus from one of those teams. And of course, it’s possible that Brooklyn infected players or staff fro those teams.

As Durant urges, it’s best for people to take care of their health right now. It’s likely that there are many people walking around with coronavirus, but no symptoms. Unfortunately, most people don’t have easy access to coronavirus tests like the NBA.