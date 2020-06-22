Newly hired New York Giants head coach Joe Judge discussed young quarterback Daniel Jones in a recent interview.

Daniel Jones is entering a crucial campaign in his still-young career. We all saw what he was able to do last season, as he shocked many with his 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns through the air.

Now’s the time to see if Jones can right the wrongs though, like his fumbling issues and inability to lead this team to many victories. After fumbling 18 times (11 lost) while notching a 3-9 record as a starter in 2019, it’s clear the New York Giants quarterback still has a lot to prove.

But with Eli Manning now retired, Jones will likely feel more comfortable stepping up both on and off the field, a quality that newly hired head coach Joe Judge has actually already noticed.

“I watched the tape, and as far as working with him as a player, he’s had a really productive, really good spring,” Judge recently told Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “He’s really taken a leadership role, which is good to see.”

This offseason, Big Blue did a great job improving Jones’ supporting cast. Focusing on the team’s unit of “hog mollies,” the Giants used three of their first five draft picks in April on offensive linemen. Their initial selection, the No. 4 overall pick in the annual event, was used to draft a left tackle for the future in Andrew Thomas.

New York additionally chose tackle Matt Peart and guard Shane Lemieux respectively in the third and fifth rounds. Both could be starters down the road in what’s been a struggling group for years.

Speaking of “leadership,” don’t be surprised if the Giants select Jones to be one of the team’s captains this year. With Eli gone, there could be a spot open in those regards, and who better to acquire the honor than the team’s hopeful franchise quarterback?