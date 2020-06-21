Episode No. 25 of the Wide Right Podcast will address the recent arrest of New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas.

Finally, after over a month, the Wide Right Podcast has returned for episode No. 25.

In the latest edition, we’ll discuss the recent situation involving New York Giants placekicker Aldrick Rosas. Last Monday, the 25-year-old was arrested after he was allegedly driving around 100 miles per hour at approximately 8:25 a.m. before failing to stop at a red light and T-boning a pickup at a Chico, California intersection.

According to witnesses, Rosas kept driving but then emerged from the car and ran. When cops eventually found him walking near the crash site, he apparently had bloody hands, legs, and bare feet. Upon admitting that the accident-causing vehicle was his, Rosas was taken for a medical evaluation before being booked at the Butte County Jail. He’s now facing a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge as well as driving with a suspended license. Police additionally believe alcohol played a role in the alleged incident.

But if we’re going to be completely honest, Dave Gettleman doesn’t look great here. No, he wasn’t behind the wheel of the car nor the one who may have carried a blood alcohol content above the legal limit while operating a vehicle. But when you re-sign someone to remain part of your organization, and then that same person faces these types of charges a little over two months later, you’re going to look bad as a general manager. That’s how it works.

Not only will we discuss that, but we’ll additionally assess some of Big Blue’s upcoming preseason position battles. On-field spots that we will take a look at include center, the inside linebacker spot alongside Blake Martinez, the outside linebacker spot opposite Markus Golden, and the slot corner position.

You can listen to the newest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. It can additionally be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, Google Play, and Google Podcasts.